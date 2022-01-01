Nachos in Temple
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple
Backporch Drafthouse Temple
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE
|The Real Deal Nacho Pulled Pork
|$12.25
House corn chips, Killer queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa
|The Real Deal Nacho BBQ Chicken
|$12.25
Grilled BBQ Chicken, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, House BBQ sauce, and a side of Charred Salsa
|The Real Deal Nacho Brisket
|$13.25
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, House Corn Chips, Killer Queso, Green Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, and a side of Charred Salsa