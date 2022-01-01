Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Temple

Go
Temple restaurants
Toast

Temple restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Backporch Drafthouse Temple image

 

Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70

4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70
Bird Creek Burger Company image

 

Bird Creek Burger Co.

6 S. Main St., Temple

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries a la carte$3.99
More about Bird Creek Burger Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Temple

Key Lime Pies

Kimchi

Nachos

Cheese Fries

Fried Rice

Boneless Wings

Brisket

Fudge

Map

More near Temple to explore

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Woodway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston