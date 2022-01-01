Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Temple
/
Temple
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Temple restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70, TEMPLE
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.50
More about Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70
Bird Creek Burger Co.
6 S. Main St., Temple
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries a la carte
$3.99
More about Bird Creek Burger Co.
