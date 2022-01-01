Templeton restaurants you'll love
Templeton's top cuisines
Must-try Templeton restaurants
More about Pier 46 Seafood Market
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pier 46 Seafood Market
1131 Rossi Rd, Templeton
|Popular items
|BALSAMIC SALMON SALAD
|$17.00
Grilled Salmon on baby greens with feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served w/ bread.
|FISH & CHIPS
|$15.00
Four piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce,
lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.00
Two Shrimp tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
More about Pig Iron
Pig Iron
508 Main Street, Templeton
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, House Slaw, House Pickles, Sliced Brioche
|5 Spice Pork Belly sandwich
|$16.00
Cilantro Crema, Pickled Nija Radish, Shredded Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Cilantro, Oaxacan Peanut Slaw
|Main Street Waffurrito
|$12.00
Two Scrambled eggs/ House Sausage Or Chipotle Mushrooms/ White Cheddar/ Crispy Potatoes/ Cilantro Crema/ Wrapped in a Waffle Pressed Tortilla/ Guacamole + House Hot Sauce
More about THB
THB
1025 Rossi Rd., Templeton