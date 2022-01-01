Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Templeton restaurants you'll love

Go
Templeton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Templeton

Templeton's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Templeton restaurants

Pier 46 Seafood Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Pier 46 Seafood Market

1131 Rossi Rd, Templeton

Avg 4.7 (903 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BALSAMIC SALMON SALAD$17.00
Grilled Salmon on baby greens with feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served w/ bread.
FISH & CHIPS$15.00
Four piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce,
lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
SHRIMP TACOS$15.00
Two Shrimp tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
More about Pier 46 Seafood Market
Pig Iron image

 

Pig Iron

508 Main Street, Templeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, House Slaw, House Pickles, Sliced Brioche
5 Spice Pork Belly sandwich$16.00
Cilantro Crema, Pickled Nija Radish, Shredded Cabbage, Cucumber, Green Onion, Cilantro, Oaxacan Peanut Slaw
Main Street Waffurrito$12.00
Two Scrambled eggs/ House Sausage Or Chipotle Mushrooms/ White Cheddar/ Crispy Potatoes/ Cilantro Crema/ Wrapped in a Waffle Pressed Tortilla/ Guacamole + House Hot Sauce
More about Pig Iron
THB image

 

THB

1025 Rossi Rd., Templeton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about THB

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Templeton

Tacos

Clams

Map

More near Templeton to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston