Clams in
Templeton
/
Templeton
/
Clams
Templeton restaurants that serve clams
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pier 46 Seafood Market
1131 Rossi Rd, Templeton
Avg 4.7
(903 reviews)
STEAMED CLAMS
$17.00
Clam Chower Bread Bowl
$9.00
CLAMS & CHIPS
$17.00
More about Pier 46 Seafood Market
Pig Iron
508 Main Street, Templeton
No reviews yet
Linguini/ Clams
$26.00
Etto Pasta Bolognaise
Breadcrumbs / Pesto
More about Pig Iron
