Quinoa salad in Templeton

Templeton restaurants
Templeton restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Red Scooter Deli & Desserts

1102 Pine St, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa Salad$3.50
More about Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
Pig Iron

508 Main Street, Templeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork n Peppers Quinoa Salad$18.00
White Quinoa, Romaine, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cherry Tomato, Bell Pepper,
Bacon Fat Croutons, Fennel, Romaine, Smoked Chicken Breast, House Caesar, Parmesan
BBQ DINNER
Choice of Oak Smoked Tri Tip or Ribs (BBQ or Sticky Sauce) Rancho Gordo Vaquero Beans, Slaw
Choice of Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffin or Templeton Toast
CHICKEN FRIED DINNER
Chicken Fried Steak or Mighty Cap Mushrooms Smothered in Gravy. Biscuit and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veg
BRICK CHICKEN
Red Cabbage, Vaquero Beans, Pickled Jalapenos and Onions, Cilantro Crema Dressing, Toasted Pepitas
More about Pig Iron

