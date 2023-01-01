Quinoa salad in Templeton
Templeton restaurants that serve quinoa salad
More about Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
1102 Pine St, Paso Robles
|Quinoa Salad
|$3.50
More about Pig Iron
Pig Iron
508 Main Street, Templeton
|Pork n Peppers Quinoa Salad
|$18.00
White Quinoa, Romaine, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cherry Tomato, Bell Pepper,
Bacon Fat Croutons, Fennel, Romaine, Smoked Chicken Breast, House Caesar, Parmesan
BBQ DINNER
Choice of Oak Smoked Tri Tip or Ribs (BBQ or Sticky Sauce) Rancho Gordo Vaquero Beans, Slaw
Choice of Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread Muffin or Templeton Toast
CHICKEN FRIED DINNER
Chicken Fried Steak or Mighty Cap Mushrooms Smothered in Gravy. Biscuit and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Veg
BRICK CHICKEN
Red Cabbage, Vaquero Beans, Pickled Jalapenos and Onions, Cilantro Crema Dressing, Toasted Pepitas