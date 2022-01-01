Tacos in Templeton
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pier 46 Seafood Market
1131 Rossi Rd, Templeton
|FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Two tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
|SALMON TACOS
|$15.00
Two Salmon tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepperjack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
|HALIBUT TACOS
|$25.00
Two Halibut tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepperjack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side