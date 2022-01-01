Ten Dollar Grill

Micheaux's Southern Cuisine

George Micheaux is the founder of Micheaux’s Catering and the person most responsible for meal preparation, development, and the emergence in the catering business. If you know him the one thing that he sells is authenticity, quality and freshness. “The only thing I know is doing things from scratch,” says George. Assisted by his wife, Janice Micheaux, who serves as the company’s business manager. She assists in food preparation and oversees all day-to-day operations including new business developments and is the right arm to this successful endeavor.



Micheaux’s Catering represents the culmination of a professional vision that satisfies the comforts and desires of consumers by creating an independent outlet committed to a “full service” catering center for the masses.

