Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

Brewpub with inventive American fair that is a destination for beer enthusiasts.

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1025 WAUKEGAN RD • $$

Avg 4 (91 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
3 house smoked pulled pork sliders, served with cole slaw and crispy onions
Mini Burgers$12.00
3 slagel farms mini patties served with hose pickles, American cheese and dijonnaise on a slider bun
Fish + Chips$18.00
Angry Dragon beer battered cod filets with coleslaw and fries
Buffalo Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in MPH buffalo sauce, served with mixed green and blue cheese dressing on a brioche bun.
Pretzel with beer cheese$7.00
One large hand twisted warmed pretzel served with our beer cheese sauce and MPH beer mustard
Ten-Ninety Burger$16.00
Two 4oz grass fed Slagel Farms, hand pressed beef patties with sharp American cheese, house made pickle, onions, and dijonnaise
Juice God 4PK$10.00
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast served with honey mustard, mixed greens and bacon on a brioche bun.
Chix Tenders & Fries$11.00
Buttermilk hand breaded chicken tenders, served on a bed of french fries, choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard dressing.
Tap Room Salad$10.00
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, carrots & red onions.
Choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1025 WAUKEGAN RD

Glenview IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
