Ten Star Pizza Kitchen

PIZZA • GRILL

109 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1413 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Spinach Salad
baby spinach, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan, and your choice of dressing
One Topping - Large$17.25
Ten Star Cheese Bread$7.45
Ten Star's own special cheese blend on toasted bread, served with warm marinara sauce
The Caesar Salad
green leaf romaine hearts, croutons, fresh parmesan, and Ten Star caesar dressing
Ranch Dip$1.00
The Bob - Large$24.75
a marinara base with pepperoni, smoked bacon, canadian bacon, hamburger, sausage, and italian sausage
One Topping - Personal$8.65
Ten Star Cheese Sticks$10.99
breaded swiss cheese, baked to perfection, and served with warm marinara sauce
The Old Blue (AKA The Jimmy) - Large$27.85
a marinara base with all of our favorite meats and veggies and jalapenos for extra heat
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Toilets
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

109 E Main St

Ardmore OK

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

