Tenafly restaurants you'll love

Go
Tenafly restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tenafly

Tenafly's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Tenafly restaurants

Banner pic

 

Mel's Butcher Box

10 W Railroad Avenue, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MEL'S MINI BURGER 3oz$5.50
Crispy Onion Rings$3.00
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Mel's Butcher Box
Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southwestern Salad$15.95
Arugula, Corn, Cilantro, Black Beans, Cheddar/Jack, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Vinaigrette
Classic Greek Salad$12.95
Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Grape Leaves, Peperoncini, Mixed Greens, Grilled Pita
Cheeseburger Sliders$13.25
3 Mini Sliders, American, Pickles,Grilled Onion
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Tavlin Tenafly image

 

Tavlin Tenafly

7 West railroad ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$16.00
Pargiyot Chicken$27.00
The Tavlin Burger$20.00
More about Tavlin Tenafly
Vish (Tenafly) image

 

Vish (Tenafly)

6-8 washington st, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VIsh Vegan Shawarma Pocket$11.95
Hummus, Vegan Shawarma, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, parsley
Chopped Salad$8.95
cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, mixed nuts, freshly squeezed lemon, olive oil, parsley
Vish Sabich Pocket$10.95
Hummus, eggplant, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, parsley
More about Vish (Tenafly)
Cafe Angelique image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Angelique

1 Piermont Rd, Tenafly

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Cafe Angelique
Axia Taverna image

 

Axia Taverna

18 Piermont Road, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Axia Taverna
Tito's Burritos & Wings image

 

Tito's Burritos & Wings

33 Washington Street - Unit F, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Restaurant banner

 

TPR

38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about TPR

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tenafly

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near Tenafly to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston