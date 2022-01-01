Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Tenafly

Tenafly restaurants
Tenafly restaurants that serve calamari

Banner pic

 

TPR

38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari App$15.00
Crispy calamari dusted with semolina
More about TPR
Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$13.95
Marinara Sauce and Lemon
More about Tenafly Classic Diner

