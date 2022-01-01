Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Tenafly
/
Tenafly
/
Calamari
Tenafly restaurants that serve calamari
TPR
38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari App
$15.00
Crispy calamari dusted with semolina
More about TPR
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
Avg 4.4
(3009 reviews)
Crispy Calamari
$13.95
Marinara Sauce and Lemon
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
