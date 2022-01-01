Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Tenafly

Tenafly restaurants
Tenafly restaurants that serve chai lattes

Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$5.50
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Cafe Angelique image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Angelique

1 Piermont Rd, Tenafly

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Iced Chai Latte$0.00
More about Cafe Angelique

