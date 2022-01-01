Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Tenafly

Go
Tenafly restaurants
Toast

Tenafly restaurants that serve chai tea

Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$5.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Cafe Angelique image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Angelique

1 Piermont Rd, Tenafly

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
More about Cafe Angelique

Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly

Penne

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Mediterranean Salad

Spaghetti

Map

More near Tenafly to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1541 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston