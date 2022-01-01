Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Tenafly

Tenafly restaurants
Tenafly restaurants that serve chicken wraps

TPR

38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Fried Chicken Arugula Wrap$12.00
More about TPR
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar, Chips & Salsa
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.95
Blue Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, Chips & Salsa
Greek Chicken Wrap$13.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner

