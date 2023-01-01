Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Tenafly

Tenafly restaurants
Tenafly restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave

38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner

