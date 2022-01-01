Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Tenafly

Go
Tenafly restaurants
Toast

Tenafly restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Sandwich$15.95
Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Brioche
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Tavlin Tenafly image

 

Tavlin Tenafly

7 West railroad ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$16.00
More about Tavlin Tenafly

