Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Tenafly
/
Tenafly
/
Gnocchi
Tenafly restaurants that serve gnocchi
TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Chicken Cacciatore
$17.00
More about TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
Avg 4.4
(3009 reviews)
Pumpkin Gnocchi
$19.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly
Baklava
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Steak Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Ravioli
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Tenafly to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(133 restaurants)
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Teaneck
Avg 3.9
(19 restaurants)
Fort Lee
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(17 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2516 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(916 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1909 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(248 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston