Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Tenafly

Go
Tenafly restaurants
Toast

Tenafly restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak Tacos$18.95
Mozzarella, Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Crema
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Item pic

 

Tavlin Tenafly

7 West railroad ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Skirt Steak Hummus$25.00
More about Tavlin Tenafly

Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly

Chopped Salad

Turkey Clubs

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Sliders

Fish Tacos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Tenafly to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston