Quesadillas in Tenafly

Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
|Quesadillas
|$9.95
Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Chorizo & Egg Quesadillas
|$11.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Chorizo, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno
Tito's Burritos & Wings - TEN - Tenafly
35 Washington Street, Tenafly
|The Miguelito Quesadilla
|$15.95
Stuffed with fried organic chicken tenders, Mellow BBQ/Chipotle sauce, hand-cut Idaho fries and Tito’s cheeses
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
|Tito's Classic Quesadilla
|$10.95
Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.