Shrimp wraps in Tenafly

Tenafly restaurants
Tenafly restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave

38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Wrap$13.00
More about TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Crispy Shrimp Wrap$14.95
Avocado, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli
More about Tenafly Classic Diner

