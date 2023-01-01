Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Tenafly
/
Tenafly
/
Tiramisu
Tenafly restaurants that serve tiramisu
TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
38 W Railroad Ave, Tenafly
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about TPR - 38 W Railroad Ave
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
Avg 4.4
(3009 reviews)
Tiramisu
$7.95
French Toast Tiramisu
$15.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly
Kebabs
Spaghetti
Cappuccino
Roasted Beet Salad
Cookies
Chicken Soup
Veggie Burgers
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Tenafly to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(83 restaurants)
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Teaneck
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(14 restaurants)
Fort Lee
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston