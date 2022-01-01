Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey bacon in
Tenafly
/
Tenafly
/
Turkey Bacon
Tenafly restaurants that serve turkey bacon
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
Avg 4.4
(3009 reviews)
Turkey Bacon
$5.25
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Angelique
1 Piermont Rd, Tenafly
Avg 4
(902 reviews)
Side Turkey Bacon
$5.00
More about Cafe Angelique
Browse other tasty dishes in Tenafly
Philly Cheesesteaks
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Lasagna
French Fries
Chai Tea
Chicken Parmesan
Steak Sandwiches
More near Tenafly to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(71 restaurants)
Yonkers
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Teaneck
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Hackensack
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fort Lee
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Westwood
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1836 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(380 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(616 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1442 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(301 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston