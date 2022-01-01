Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey burgers in
Tenafly
/
Tenafly
/
Turkey Burgers
Tenafly restaurants that serve turkey burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tenafly Classic Diner
16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly
Avg 4.4
(3009 reviews)
Goffle Farms Turkey Burger
$12.95
Bricohe, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo. Made Here
Plain Turkey Burger
$7.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Tavlin Tenafly
7 West railroad ave, Tenafly
No reviews yet
The Turkey Burger
$22.00
More about Tavlin Tenafly
