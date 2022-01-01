Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Tenafly

Tenafly restaurants
Tenafly restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Tenafly Classic Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tenafly Classic Diner

16 W. Railroad Ave, Tenafly

Avg 4.4 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goffle Farms Turkey Burger$12.95
Bricohe, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Mayo. Made Here
Plain Turkey Burger$7.95
More about Tenafly Classic Diner
Tavlin Tenafly image

 

Tavlin Tenafly

7 West railroad ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Turkey Burger$22.00
More about Tavlin Tenafly

