Tender Loving Coffee

Great specialty coffee, tea and pastries made quickly and delivered to your door for your convenience.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

365 E 6th St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (297 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$4.70
The Classic Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with roma tomato, red onion basil, Ciao non dairy cheese and red pepper aioli on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
Brewed Coffee$2.80
Spice Girl$9.00
BBQ Bakey Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Vegan "egg" topped with caramelized onion spread, tempeh bacon, Ciao non dairy cheese, Sonoma Brinery pickles and secret sauce. All served on a fresh baked vegan brioche bun.
Vegan Southwest Burrito$12.00
This tasty breakfast burrito is a well blended mix of vegan "egg", Chao vegan cheese, house vegan sausage, diced potato, bell pepper, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa and fresh cilantro.
Lavender Latte$4.99
Vegan Hangover Helper Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
This yummy sandwich is a flavor experience, not to mention a house certified hangover cure. A vegan "egg patty" , Chao "cheese", house vegan sausage patty, Sonoma Brinery chipotle sauerkraut, Chili God's Hot Mustard
Dirty Chai Latte$5.99
Vanilla Latte$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

365 E 6th St.

Chico CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
