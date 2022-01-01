Go
Toast

Tenderloin's

Locally owned and operated restaurant serving top quality steaks and seafood. We have a full bar and wine service. Pleanty of parking and located just beside Abingdon Cinemall.

735 E. Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SEAFOOD CHOWDER BOWL$9.00
Lobster and Shrimp with corn, bacon, potatoes, onions, chives and cream with a sherry wine finish.
AMERICAN BURGER$13.00
1/2 pound Angus beef burger on a toasted onion bun with lettuce, tomato, and red onion with your choice of cheese and served with fries.
SIRLOIN$24.00
8 oz applewood smoked bacon wrapped Upper 2/3 choice and 81% Black Angus sirloin.
Kids Fried Tenders
BEEF TIPS$23.00
Marinated Filet beef tips with button mushrooms in a Demi-glaze over smashed potatoes and haricot vert.
RIBEYE$32.00
10 ounce Upper 2/3 choice and 81% Black Angus tender Ribeye.
FARMERS SALAD SIDE$5.00
Mixed artisanal greens, tomatoes, shaved carrots, cucumbers, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, applewood smoked bacon and your choice of dressing.
SIRLOIN FOR TWO$30.00
BLUE CHEESE WEDGE ENTREE$7.00
Iceberg lettuce with Danish blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and applewood smoked bacon with house-made blue cheese dressing.
NEW YORK STRIP$38.00
12 oz Upper 2/3 choice and 81% Black Angus New York Strip.
See full menu

Location

735 E. Main St

Abingdon VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bella's Pizza

No reviews yet

We offer a brand of pizza that is unique to us. You won't find this anywhere else and we stand by that. We make as many thing in-house as possible including all our dough, bread and Famous Italian Sausage.

White Birch Food & Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greeko's Grill & Cafe

No reviews yet

We are an inviting restaurant with dishes for the whole family. We're known for our lamb gyro pitas and platters as well as our chicken and salmon souvlaki, shrimp, and even our burgers get rave reviews! We offer a wide selection of vegetarian options including veggie pita, plenty of salads, falafel, spinach pie (spanakopita) and hummus. Our customers love our creamy tzatziki, a cucumber sauce that makes everything better!"

Macado's

No reviews yet

See you at the DO's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston