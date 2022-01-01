Go
Tendrils Restaurant is an upscale dining establishment located at Sagecliffe Resort & Spa in central Washington State. The menu is focused on a farm-to-table philosophy. Contact our reservations department for availability, or make your own reservation on our website, under dine. Although reservations are not required, they are heavily encouraged to avoid disappointment. We are open to the general public and love seeing our local neighbors in the restaurant, being less than an hour from Ellensburg, Wenatchee and Moses Lake!

Location

344 Silica RD NW

Quincy WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
