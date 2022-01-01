Go
Toast

10/Fold Biscuits

Southern kitchen serving biscuit dishes.

4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Torn Potatoes$3.00
Hash It Up$10.80
Crispy hash brown, whipped avocado, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and duke’s mayo on a buttermilk biscuit (add sunny side up or scrambled egg / 1.50)
Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit$3.80
10/Fold Breakfast$12.50
Stone-ground grits or crispy torn potatoes, 2 free-range eggs (soft scrambled or sunny side up), bacon or breakfast sausage, buttermilk biscuit
Buttermilk Biscuit$3.30
B.E.C.$11.00
Buttermilk biscuit, thick cut bacon, free-range sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup
Nashville Deluxe$12.00
Buttermilk biscuit, spicy dipped fried chicken, Mike’s hot honey, house-made pickled slaw
Peppered Pig$11.00
Buttermilk biscuit, two breakfast sausage patties, free-range soft-scrambled egg, red pepper jelly.
(Add cheddar cheese /1.00)
Sunday Supper$11.40
Buttermilk biscuit, all-natural fried chicken, thick cut dill pickles, buttermilk dressing
Biscuits And Gravy$10.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in maple sausage gravy, topped with scallion and paprika
See full menu

Location

4377 N Kings Hwy. Suite 119

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mojo's Marina Bar

No reviews yet

Magic charm on the water. A touch of southwestern flare food. Caribbean bar setting with amazing views and you can't forget about Signature flavor Mojitos that will whisk you away to paradise.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Masala Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston