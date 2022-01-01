Go
Food Trucks

TenGoku

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

651 West Washington Boulevard

Chicago, IL 60661

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Maze Soba$21.00
ground pork, ground fish flakes, seaweed, green onion, chives, minced garlic, sesame seeds, egg yolk, side of rice
Bento Set$18.00
+ Daily Special Protein
+ Sushi set
+ Hot side dish
+ Cold side dishes
+Served with rice and miso soup
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Wagyu Fried Rice$24.00
A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, green onion, rice
All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago IL 60661

