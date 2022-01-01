Go
Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee.
We brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

809 Ewing Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)

Popular Items

Five Beer Burger$14.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Bear Creek Farm beef + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles
Beet Salad$9.99
kale + smoked & marinated beets + goat cheese + beet & walnut powder.
Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

809 Ewing Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

