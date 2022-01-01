Go
Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry

1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102

Popular Items

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea$4.85
Osmanthus Oolong Tea$4.85
17. Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$8.00
Fresh Orange Green Tea$5.85
29. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯$12.00
Love Potion #6 Tea$4.85
Grapefruit Iced Tea　$4.56
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.05
8. Braised Pork w/Egg on Rice$8.85
Milk Tea$4.05
Location

1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102

City of Industry CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
