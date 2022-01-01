Go
Teocalli Cocina

Inspired by regional kitchens across Mexico, Teocalli Cocina serves up two and a half centuries of flavor, culture, and tradition in a relaxed, modern environment in Lafayette, Colorado. We believe real ingredients and time-tested methods produce the freshest, most memorable dishes. And we believe that memories created around good food last a lifetime.

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

103 North Public Rd Unit C • $$

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco de Pescado$4.50
Grilled Mahi a la talla, Kale Slaw, Avocado Espuma
Taco de Tijuana Style Shrimp$5.00
Grilled Shrimp, Chipotle Butter, Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheese, Jalapeno Cremosa, Pico De Gallo *CAN NOT REMOVE CHEESE OR PICO DE GALLO
Taco de Birria Tijuana Style$5.00
Short Rib, Oaxaca and Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado Verde Salsa, White Onion, Cilantro *CAN NOT REMOVE CHEESE
Taco de Birria$4.50
Short Rib, Leeks, Tomatillo Salsa
Taco de Cotija$4.00
Cotija Cheese Crust, Corn Salsa, Kale Slaw, Avocado Espuma
Taco de Tempura$4.50
Fried Avocado, Burnt Tortilla Aioli Kale Slaw, Pico De Gallo
Traditional Guacamole$8.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Lime, Sal de Mar
Taco de Carnitas$4.00
Pork Shoulder, Pickled Onions, Roasted Tomatillo
Taco de Carne Asada$5.00
Carne Asada, Chimichurri, Smoked Onion, Cheese Crust
Taco de Chicken$4.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Jalapeno Cremosa, Kale Slaw,
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

103 North Public Rd Unit C

Lafayette CO

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

