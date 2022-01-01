Go
Tequila Grille image

Tequila Grille

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

63 Still Rd

Monroe, NY 10950

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

63 Still Rd, Monroe NY 10950

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Empire Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Javajo's Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Black Dirt Bourbon Barn

No reviews yet

An all New York cocktail bar serving the best drinks in the area including local beer, wine, cider & spirits. An offshoot of the nearby Warwick Valley Winery.

Villa Positano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tequila Grille

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston