Tequila Mockingbird

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL

6 Forest Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita$18.95
(Online Only) Comida de la Frontera *Combination Platter*$18.95
Our combination platter, pick two of your favorites! Choices include enchiladas, chimichangas, burritos, quesadillas and tacos! Comes with rice and beans
Quesadilla Appetizer$12.95
Guacamole App$11.95
Tostada Nachos$10.95
Thick, all natural yellow corn tostadas, crisped and layered with pinto beans, cheese and jalapenos.
Fiesta Rice Bowl$16.95
Mexican rice, black beans, roasted veggies, fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, corn, mexican creme.
Frontera Pick 3$25.95
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Tex Mex Nachos$12.95
House made tortilla chips topped with mixed cheese, seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Entree$17.95
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

6 Forest Street

New Canaan CT

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
