The WC Social Club

Two Brothers Tap House

Welcome to the Two Brothers Tap House. Home of Two Brothers' 40,000-square-foot brewery, the Tap House is a full-service brewpub showcasing a wide array of Two Brothers beer with its 18 draft lines, fresh from the source. With a menu filled with artisan dishes perfect for beer pairing, the Two Brothers Tap House is proud to serve as your local craft brewery since 2007.

