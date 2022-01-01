Go
Toast

Tequila Sports Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1581 Bandera Road

No reviews yet

Location

1581 Bandera Road

San Antonio TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chef's Table Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

No reviews yet

Nikis Cafe is a family owned taqueria. We serve Mexican breakfast and lunch with popular favorites as well as some of our own unique creations. We have been serving the people of San Antonio since 2006 and would like to continue to provide delicious Mexican food.

Stuffed

No reviews yet

Home of the California Burrito!

Taco 16th Street - Location # 4

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston