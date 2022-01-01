Go
Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont

Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, serving Westchester since 1992!

145 Larchmont Ave • $$

Avg 3.6 (431 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Salsa$3.50
16 ounces of our homemade salsa
Side of Guacamole$4.00
Side Jalapeño$1.00
Black Beans$3.50
Maduros$6.00
sweet plantains
Side Sour Cream
Refried Beans$3.50
Side Shredded Cheese$1.00
Mexican Rice$3.50
Side Ranchera
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

145 Larchmont Ave

Larchmont NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
