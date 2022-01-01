Tequila Sunrise - Larchmont
Mexican Cuisine and Tequila Bar, serving Westchester since 1992!
145 Larchmont Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
145 Larchmont Ave
Larchmont NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bango Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
LA LA TAQUERIA
We put the LA in Larchmont!
Gusto Pizza
Woodfired Neapolitan pizza in a trendy casual setting.
Encore Bistro Francais
Cozy French Bistro in the heart of Larchmont