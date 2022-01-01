Go
Tequila & Taco

Delicious tacos and more. Be sure to stop in for a fresh squeezed margarita!

TACOS

540 John Carlyle St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada$5.25
With Pico, Salsa Verde, and Avocado
Queso$9.25
CUSTOMER FAVORITE! House made queso served with tortilla chips.
Fried Fish$5.25
beer battered rockfish, slaw,
avocado, lime aioli
Pork Belly$5.25
Crispy Pork Belly, radish, gojuchang sauce, avocado
Signature Fajitas$19.95
your choice of shrimp, chicken, steak, or mixed; served over peppers and onions with garlic butter, cheddar, guac, sour cream, rice, flour tortillas
Fajita Bowl$14.25
NEW ITEM** Cilantro Rice, Gucamole, Roasted Corn, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream Drizzle. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Steak (add $1) Shrimp (add $1.50)
Guacamole$9.25
House made guacamole- mild or spicy served with tortilla chips.
Grilled Shrimp$5.00
With lettuce and Pico
Ground Beef$4.00
Lettuce, Sour Cream, Cheddar, and Pico
Beef Bulgogi$5.25
Manager Amy's Favorite!!! Beef Bulgogi, slaw, roasted sesame seeds & green onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

540 John Carlyle St.

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

