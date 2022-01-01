Go
Tequila Lime Cantina

Come in and enjoy super fresh Tex - Mex Food & Fresh Squeezed Lime Margaritas!

197 Bank Street

Popular Items

Blue Buffalo Burrito$14.95
Marinated Pulled Chicken, Franks Hot& Sriracha Sauce, Peppers, Onion, & Sriracha Sauce, Peppers, Onion, Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream
Hand Cut Tortilla Chips$2.95
Grilled Street Corn$4.95
Rolled in Parmeson & Sprinkled House Spicy Seasoning
Marinated Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Peppers, Onion, Roasted Garlic, Cheese
Marinated Steak Quesadilla$14.95
Onions, Peppers, Garlic, Monterey, Jack Cheese
Incredible Hulk Burrito (High Protein)$16.95
Pulled Steak,Pulled Chicken,Egg,Whites, Beans, Avocado, Onion, Peppers,
Beans, Avocado, Onion, Peppers,
House Margarita$6.00
Green Monster Burrito Vegetarian)$13.95
Avocado, Field Greens, Rice, Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream
Macho Nachos (Copy)$14.95
Warm Corn Tortillas, Smothered in Queso Dip w/Black Beans or Refried Beans, Jalapenos & Salsa. served with Guacamole & Sour Cream
Cowabunga Burrito$14.95
Marinated Pulled Pork, Garlic, Peppers, Rice, Beans,Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream
Location

Fall River MA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
