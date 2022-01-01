Go
Toast

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

Modern Italian and gems from our travels.
http://www.teresas-cafe.com

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

124 N Wayne Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Bites$14.00
Narragansett mozzarella, panko breaded and fried. Served with our marinara.
Rucola Salad$11.00
Baby arugula, grana padano cheese, lemon, extra virigin olive oil.
Crispy Artichokes$13.50
Cornmeal and rice flour dusted, marinated long stem artichoke hearts, lemon-caper aioli.
Pomme Frites$7.25
Hand cut, twice fried potatoes served with our remoulade.
Gnocchi Sorrentino$21.00
Ricotta gnocchi, marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine hearts, grana padano cheese, croutons.
Plain Pasta$10.00
Your choice of pasta tossed with your choice of sauce. Choose wisely.
Emiliani$22.00
Fusilli pasta with prosciutto, mushroom, basil pesto, crème fraîche.
Prime Burger$14.00
Our own unique blend of ground, USDA Prime steak. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion, and a green side salad.
For pickup and delivery, meat continues to cook in the container. We will do our best to match your temperature but they will vary.
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Crispy panko breaded chicken breast cutlet topped with mozzarella and served with linguini tossed with filet tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 N Wayne Ave

Wayne PA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Great American Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spread Bagelry - Wayne

No reviews yet

Montreal Style Wood Oven Bagels!

The Boutique by A Taste of Britain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston