Teresa's Mosaic Cafe

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr • $$

Avg 5 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE OF TORTILLAS$1.75
MACHACA DE TRES CHILES (#2 CHIMI)$11.50
Shredded Angus Beef sautéed in fresh roasted green chiles, bell peppers and poblano chiles, tomatoes and onions.
HORCHATA$3.75
LRG ALBONDIGAS$10.75
Ground chuck, meatball soup. Your choice of handmade tortillas.
Mini Chimis
CHIPS & SALSA$2.50
SIDE OF BEANS$3.25
Dz Tortillas$6.00
BEAN CON QUESO (#1 BURRO)$7.00
Bean Burro con Queso
SMALL GUACA$5.75
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr

Tucson AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 am
