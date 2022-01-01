Go
Terilli's Restaurant

Welcome to Terillis Online Ordering. Order any of your Terillis Favorites and we will get it ready for pickup.

2815 Greenville Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Nachos$9.00
Crispy Handmade Pizza Chips w Family Red Sauce & Terilli's Cheese Blend
Terilli's Picattas$18.80
Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter
Calamari Fritti$12.90
Served with Family Red Sauce
Sausage & Peppers Tortellini$15.00
Cheese Tortellini w/ Italian Sausage, Red & Green Peppers in Light Tomato Cream
Chicken Terilli$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.
Terilli's Parmesan$18.80
Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce
Pasta & Meatballs$18.50
Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo$15.00
Spinach Fettuccini tossed in Parmesan Cheese
Garlic Bread$6.00
Meat Lasagna$19.50
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
Location

2815 Greenville Ave.

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
