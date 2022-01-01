Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Eclectic Italian Cuisine Offering Pasta Specialties, Steaks and Seafood. Family Owned and Operated for over 35 Years.
2815 Greenville Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2815 Greenville Avenue
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Single Wide
Come in and enjoy!
Company Cafe & Bar
A local Dallas restaurant focused on gluten-free comfort food. Specializing in Brunch seven days a week. Come in and enjoy!
Simply Fondue Dallas
At Simply Fondue, we are committed to bringing you simply the best fondue dining experience found anywhere! We guarantee a relaxed and casual dining atmosphere that moves along at a leisurely pace. We only use the finest ingredients and make all of our sauces, batters and dressing from scratch daily. Enjoy a selection from our extensive wine list, one of our signature award winning martinis, or any of our hand crafted cocktails during your visit!
Carte Blanche
Bakery