Go
Toast

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

Eclectic Italian Cuisine Offering Pasta Specialties, Steaks and Seafood. Family Owned and Operated for over 35 Years.

2815 Greenville Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Italchos$9.00
Crispy Handmade Pizza Chips w Family Red Sauce & Terilli's Cheese Blend
Chicken Terilli$19.25
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.
Creamy Tuscan Chicken$18.50
Grilled Chicken Thighs on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta w/ Tomatoes & Spinach in Parmesan Cream
Sausage and Peppers Tortellini$17.50
Cheese Tortellini w/ Italian Sausage, Red & Green Peppers in Light Tomato Cream
Small Salad$6.00
House Salad with Shallot Vinaigrette
Meat Lasagna$19.75
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
Chicken Picatta$21.25
Lightly Breaded Chicken Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter
Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic Butter w/ Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Buerre Blanc
Small Caesar$6.00
Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing
Rolls
See full menu

Location

2815 Greenville Avenue

Dallas TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Single Wide

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Company Cafe & Bar

No reviews yet

A local Dallas restaurant focused on gluten-free comfort food. Specializing in Brunch seven days a week. Come in and enjoy!

Simply Fondue Dallas

No reviews yet

At Simply Fondue, we are committed to bringing you simply the best fondue dining experience found anywhere! We guarantee a relaxed and casual dining atmosphere that moves along at a leisurely pace. We only use the finest ingredients and make all of our sauces, batters and dressing from scratch daily. Enjoy a selection from our extensive wine list, one of our signature award winning martinis, or any of our hand crafted cocktails during your visit!

Carte Blanche

No reviews yet

Bakery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston