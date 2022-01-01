Teriyaki Boys
Come in and enjoy!
700 LOCUST STSTE A1
Location
700 LOCUST STSTE A1
DES MOINES IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Royal Mile - Des Moines
As downtown Des Moines’ premier British Pub, the Mile features a menu of favorite English dishes, British beers and an extensive Scotch list. Enjoy a pint of bitter with your bangers and mash!
RoCA
Shared Plates, Craft Cocktails & Wine Bar
Fong's Pizza
Our original location est'd in 2009 located in the heart of Des Moines 4th and Court District. We serve delicious Asian inspired and traditional pizzas made with premium quality ingredients and baked at 550 degrees in our stone deck ovens.
Rita's Cantina
Come enjoy our margarita flights, queso flights, homemade salsa, and 16 flavors of margaritas on our sizable outdoor patio!
Located in the East Village River Market District.
Our Guac-o-clock Happy Hour goes from 3 - 6 pm Monday through Friday (dine-in only).