Go
Toast

Teriyaki Boys

Come in and enjoy!

700 LOCUST STSTE A1

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

700 LOCUST STSTE A1

DES MOINES IA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Royal Mile - Des Moines

No reviews yet

As downtown Des Moines’ premier British Pub, the Mile features a menu of favorite English dishes, British beers and an extensive Scotch list. Enjoy a pint of bitter with your bangers and mash!

RoCA

No reviews yet

Shared Plates, Craft Cocktails & Wine Bar

Fong's Pizza

No reviews yet

Our original location est'd in 2009 located in the heart of Des Moines 4th and Court District. We serve delicious Asian inspired and traditional pizzas made with premium quality ingredients and baked at 550 degrees in our stone deck ovens.

Rita's Cantina

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our margarita flights, queso flights, homemade salsa, and 16 flavors of margaritas on our sizable outdoor patio!
Located in the East Village River Market District.
Our Guac-o-clock Happy Hour goes from 3 - 6 pm Monday through Friday (dine-in only).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston