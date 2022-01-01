Go
Toast

Teriyaki & Wok

Capitol Hill's #! Teriyaki & Wok.
We Love Teriyaki and So do You!
Visit teriyakiandwok.com today!

324 Broadway E • $$

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)

Popular Items

Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki$13.99
Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki
Chicken Katsu$15.99
Breaded deep fried chicken breast cutlet with our delicious Katsu sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.
Chicken Teriyaki$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
Honey Sesame Chicken$14.99
Breaded deep-fried crispy Chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet-savory honey sauce with sesame seeds on the top. It comes with steamed rice.
General Tsao’s Chicken$14.99
Breaded deep fried crispy chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet and spicy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$15.99
Grilled chicken in our gourmet spicy sauce, served with rice and salad.
Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)$6.99
Delicious, deep fried pork egg roll, served with our homemade sweet soy flavored gourmet source.
Pork Gyoza(8pcs)$6.99
Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.
Chicken Breast Teriyaki$14.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken breast meat, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

324 Broadway E

Seattle WA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

STAR Fusion and Bar

No reviews yet

Star is a family run Asian fusion restaurant. We draw our inspiration from the bold flavors in Asian cuisines, showcasing the best dishes from Japan to Mongolia and everywhere in between. Order our food and experience the diversity of spices, sauces, and herbs
in our
Asian Fusion dishes!

Fat Tomato Seattle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Violet

No reviews yet

Violet, voted Best New Restaurant 2019, by Seattle Magazine, is the newest concept by executive chef William Belickis. Violet offers a unique American Omakase dining experience influenced by French, Italian, and Spanish cuisine.
Chef William Belickis emphasize a strong dedication to seasonal and local ingredients grown in our own rooftop farm and sourced from trusted farms/purveyors, as well as the finest ingredients the world has to offer.
Our menu is seasonal based on Chef's choice of the freshest ingredients available to create artistic flavors. Put trust in Chef William Belickis's hands and experience the American Omakase, a personalized 5-course seasonal tasting menu. Wine pairing is available and our knowledgeable staff can help you customize your dining experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston