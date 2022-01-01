Go
Toast

Termini Brothers Bakery

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

1523 S. 8th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream Puff - 1 lb.$15.00
pate a choux, vanilla pastry cream
Chocolate Banana$6.00
amoretti cookie, French buttercream, raspberry preserve, banana, bittersweet chocolate
Chocolate Mousse Pastry$6.00
Chocolate cake sprayed with simple syrup, layered with a light chocolate mousse, and a chocolate ganache center
Chocolate Cannoli$5.00
chocolate italian cream
Sfogliatelle$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
Cupcake (Vanilla)$4.00
vanilla layer cake, white buttercream filling
Vanilla Cannoli$5.00
vanilla Italian cream
1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box$25.00
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 lb. assorted cookie box includes almond amaretti, amaretti, filbert, pignoli, imbutiti, mustacholi, chocolate bar, scumetti, coconut macaroon, cucidati, and long johns decorated with imported candy and candy coated almonds.
Cheese Cannoli$5.00
ricotta cheese
Tiramisu Pastry$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.
See full menu

Location

1523 S. 8th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cosmi's Deli

No reviews yet

Due to Covid-19, Cosmi's has put together an online grocery store for your convenience. We have provided an economical way for all of our guests to feed their family's during this time. All items are listed under the Cosmi's Grocery Store menu.
Curbside pickup and non contact delivery is now available.

Korshak Bagels

No reviews yet

Hand-Rolled, Hard-Boiled Bagels in South Philly

Messina

No reviews yet

A members-only social club established in 1909.

Ember and Ash Philly

No reviews yet

Taking food back to its basics, and highlighting ingredients that are often overlooked, is the core concept behind our menu. We want to utilize the best local ingredients when they are at their peak, and highlight them in a way that shows versatility and sustainability. Using our custom-built hearth, we look forward to showcasing every part of what our ingredients, and our region has to offer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston