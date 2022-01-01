Go
Termini Brothers Bakery

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Popular Items

Coconut Macaroon 1/2 lb.$10.00
coconut, orange oil, hand piped
Almond Horn$5.00
kernel paste, sliced natural almonds, bittersweet chocolate
Limoncello Pastry$6.00
layer cake, simple syrup lemon cream cheese mousse, lemon curd
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
Tiramisu Cake (7")$25.00
sponge cake, espresso simple syrup, mascarpone mousse, lady fingers, espresso beans
Tiramisu Pastry$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.
Cheese Cannoli$5.00
ricotta cheese
Vanilla Cannoli$5.00
vanilla Italian cream
Strawberry Shortcake (Requires 48 Hours)
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS** vanilla sponge, whipped cream, freshly sliced strawberries
Funfetti Pastry$6.00
vanilla layer cake, multi-colored
confetti candy pieces, sweet cream mousse
Location

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
