Go
Toast

Termini Brothers Bakery

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Cannoli$5.00
ricotta cheese
Chocolate Banana$6.00
amoretti cookie, French buttercream, raspberry preserve, banana, bittersweet chocolate
Sfogliatelle$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
Éclair$6.00
pate a choux, vanilla pastry cream
Cupcake (Vanilla)$4.00
vanilla layer cake, white buttercream filling
1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box$25.00
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 lb. assorted cookie box includes almond amaretti, amaretti, filbert, pignoli, imbutiti, mustacholi, chocolate bar, scumetti, coconut macaroon, cucidati, and long johns decorated with imported candy and candy coated almonds.
Chocolate Mousse Pastry$6.00
Chocolate cake sprayed with simple syrup, layered with a light chocolate mousse, and a chocolate ganache center
Chocolate Cannoli$5.00
chocolate italian cream
Vanilla Cannoli$5.00
vanilla Italian cream
Limoncello Pastry$6.00
layer cake, simple syrup lemon cream cheese mousse, lemon curd
See full menu

Location

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Perfect Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DNS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Philadium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Talk of the Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston