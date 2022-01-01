Go
Termini Brothers Bakery

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

1201 Filbert Street

Popular Items

Cupcake (Vanilla)$4.00
vanilla layer cake, white buttercream filling
1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box$25.00
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 lb. assorted cookie box includes almond amaretti, amaretti, filbert, pignoli, imbutiti, mustacholi, chocolate bar, scumetti, coconut macaroon, cucidati, and long johns decorated with imported candy and candy coated almonds.
Chocolate Cannoli$5.00
chocolate italian cream
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
Amaretti 1 lb.$20.00
amoretti cookie, granulated sugar
Cheese Cannoli$5.00
ricotta cheese
Carrot Cake Pastry$6.00
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
Vanilla Cannoli$5.00
vanilla Italian cream
Chocolate Mousse Pastry$6.00
Chocolate cake sprayed with simple syrup, layered with a light chocolate mousse, and a chocolate ganache center
Tiramisu Pastry$6.00
sponge cake soaked with La Colombe espresso simple syrup. Layered with Tiramisu, decorated with cocoa and espresso beans.
Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
