Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
1201 Filbert Street
Popular Items
Location
1201 Filbert Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crunchik'n
Come in and enjoy!
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Come in and enjoy!
Barbuzzo
Indoor and Heated Outdoor seating available!
Leda & The Swan
Come in and enjoy!