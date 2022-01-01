We're serving up a little liquid alchemy to ya'll this holiday season. Silky, spirit forward, and of course clear, clarified milk punch is an ancient preparation dating back three centuries. Ours combines lots of rums, cognac, bourbon, citrus, pineapple, spices and milk. It's guaranteed to make you the most popular at your next holiday party! Each bottle contains 3 servings and is good when kept refrigerated for up to three weeks. Super limited quality, so act fast. Cheers!

