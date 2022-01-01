Go
Tern Club

Knoxville's neighborhood oasis for tropical cocktails

135 S Gay St • $$

Avg 4.7 (122 reviews)

Clarified Milk Punch$22.00
We're serving up a little liquid alchemy to ya'll this holiday season. Silky, spirit forward, and of course clear, clarified milk punch is an ancient preparation dating back three centuries. Ours combines lots of rums, cognac, bourbon, citrus, pineapple, spices and milk. It's guaranteed to make you the most popular at your next holiday party! Each bottle contains 3 servings and is good when kept refrigerated for up to three weeks. Super limited quality, so act fast. Cheers!
Blue Hawaii
A postcard from the land of fluorescent tropical cocktails. Vodka, rum, coconut milk, pineapple, blue stuff. Your purchase includes our house made spicy snack mix. *contains nuts
135 S Gay St

Knoxville TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
