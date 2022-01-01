Tern Club
Knoxville's neighborhood oasis for tropical cocktails
135 S Gay St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
135 S Gay St
Knoxville TN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Stock & Barrel
A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.
Southern Grit
Simple southern comfort food.
Babalu - Knoxville
A parking spot is reserved in the front of the building for togo pickup orders.
Come in and enjoy!
Wicked Chicken
Come in and enjoy!