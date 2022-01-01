Go
Toast

Terra Bagel

Come in and enjoy!

1413 Lake Dr. se

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Schmear Half Pound$4.50
A Half Pound of Schmear.
Drip Coffee$2.50
Our batch brewed coffee. Choose from Light Roast, Dark Roast, or our Terra Signature Blend.
Vanilla Latte$4.65
A latte with our house made vanilla syrup. Can be hot or iced.
B. E. C.$7.75
Scrambled Egg. Bacon. Cheddar. We Suggest a Plain Bagel!
Lox$12.00
Lox. Chive Schmear. Caper. Red Onion. We Suggest a Plain Bagel!
Bakers Dozen$18.00
Bagel$2.00
Choose One Bagel.
Turkey$8.50
Turkey. Chive Schmear. Avocado. Micro Greens. Cheddar. We Suggest a Multigrain Bagel!
Bagel with Schmear$3.50
Choose One Bagel and A Choice of Schmear.
Half Dozen$11.00
See full menu

Location

1413 Lake Dr. se

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Terra GR

No reviews yet

We are a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

Quarantino's

No reviews yet

Detroit Style Pizza

Fruition Acai & Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

No reviews yet

Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston